Brooklyn Bridge Park cuts the green ribbon to open 3.4 acres at Pier 5
Officials cut the ribbon : Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon, state Sen. Daniel Squadron, Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen, BBP President Eric Landau, Borough President Eric Adams, NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver, and Brooklyn Bridge Park members Joanne Witty, Edna Wells Handy and William Vinicombe. Photos by Mary Frost Now there's more of Brooklyn Bridge Park to love.
