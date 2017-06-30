Brooklyn Bowl hosts first-ever Willia...

Brooklyn Bowl hosts first-ever Williamsburg Wine Bash

Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

With tickets costing $200 per guest, entry into the first-ever Williamsburg Wine Bash wasn't cheap, but that didn't stop venue Brooklyn Bowl from filling to capacity on June 26 in support of The Firehouse Community Center, an ongoing North Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce project to convert the former Engine Company 212 station into a community and cultural center. Sixty high-end wines were on-hand for visitors' pleasure.

