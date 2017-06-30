Brooklyn Bowl hosts first-ever Williamsburg Wine Bash
With tickets costing $200 per guest, entry into the first-ever Williamsburg Wine Bash wasn't cheap, but that didn't stop venue Brooklyn Bowl from filling to capacity on June 26 in support of The Firehouse Community Center, an ongoing North Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce project to convert the former Engine Company 212 station into a community and cultural center. Sixty high-end wines were on-hand for visitors' pleasure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Vornado among bidders in anticipated la... (Feb '16)
|10 hr
|Alank
|333
|Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe...
|Thu
|doesthissuck
|3
|Artist Spotlight: Alexis Lagimodiere-grise
|Thu
|Fred
|3
|Public School No. 70, Patchen ave. & Macon St. (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Anonymous
|13
|Scott Fredricks or Scott L. Fredericks (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Somebody
|25
|Hot-dog contest, fireworks, beachgoing mark Jul...
|Jul 5
|anonymous
|1
|Review: Genet Getachew Law Offices (Sep '11)
|Jul 5
|Immigrant
|4
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jul 1
|HelpMePlehs
|139
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC