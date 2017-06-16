You can now get a Katz's pastrami in ...

You can now get a Katz's pastrami in Brooklyn

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Katz's owner Jake Dell has opened an outpost of his classic Lower East Side deli in Brooklyn's new DeKalb Market Hall. It's been almost a decade in the making, but Downtown Brooklyn finally has a food hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Statehood for Puerto Rico! 2 min Gun Control 17
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 11 min taste yesterdays ... 1,756
News Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po... 20 min IDF fan 1
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 21 min why 203
News Queens Landlord Accused of Trying to Scare Undo... 1 hr spud 3
General lee 5 hr Rustyredtail 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 13 BOBBY151 137
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,982 • Total comments across all topics: 281,821,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC