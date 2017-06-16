You can now get a Katz's pastrami in Brooklyn
Katz's owner Jake Dell has opened an outpost of his classic Lower East Side deli in Brooklyn's new DeKalb Market Hall. It's been almost a decade in the making, but Downtown Brooklyn finally has a food hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Statehood for Puerto Rico!
|2 min
|Gun Control
|17
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|11 min
|taste yesterdays ...
|1,756
|Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po...
|20 min
|IDF fan
|1
|Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16)
|21 min
|why
|203
|Queens Landlord Accused of Trying to Scare Undo...
|1 hr
|spud
|3
|General lee
|5 hr
|Rustyredtail
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|BOBBY151
|137
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC