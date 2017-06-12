'Williamsburg Wine Bash' at Brooklyn ...

'Williamsburg Wine Bash' at Brooklyn Bowl will help build local community center

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn's first large-scale wine auction and tasting event is coming to Brooklyn Bowl on June 26 from 6-9 p.m. The Williamsburg Wine Bash - a fundraiser to help turn a closed local firehouse into a community and cultural center - will feature tastes from 60 prestigious wineries curated by Sherry-Lehmann wines, food from renowned North Brooklyn restaurants and an auction of rare wines led by Kevin Zraly, founder of the Windows on the World Wine School. General admission to the Williamsburg Wine Bash is $200 a person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 27 min NEMO 4,109
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 38 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,773
News Queens Landlord Accused of Trying to Scare Undo... 50 min It is Complicated 6
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 57 min weaponX 314,612
News Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po... 4 hr IDF fan 1
General lee 9 hr Rustyredtail 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 13 BOBBY151 137
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Kings County was issued at June 17 at 4:34PM EDT

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,410 • Total comments across all topics: 281,826,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC