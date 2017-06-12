'Williamsburg Wine Bash' at Brooklyn Bowl will help build local community center

Brooklyn's first large-scale wine auction and tasting event is coming to Brooklyn Bowl on June 26 from 6-9 p.m. The Williamsburg Wine Bash - a fundraiser to help turn a closed local firehouse into a community and cultural center - will feature tastes from 60 prestigious wineries curated by Sherry-Lehmann wines, food from renowned North Brooklyn restaurants and an auction of rare wines led by Kevin Zraly, founder of the Windows on the World Wine School. General admission to the Williamsburg Wine Bash is $200 a person.

