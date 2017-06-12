'Williamsburg Wine Bash' at Brooklyn Bowl will help build local community center
Brooklyn's first large-scale wine auction and tasting event is coming to Brooklyn Bowl on June 26 from 6-9 p.m. The Williamsburg Wine Bash - a fundraiser to help turn a closed local firehouse into a community and cultural center - will feature tastes from 60 prestigious wineries curated by Sherry-Lehmann wines, food from renowned North Brooklyn restaurants and an auction of rare wines led by Kevin Zraly, founder of the Windows on the World Wine School. General admission to the Williamsburg Wine Bash is $200 a person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|27 min
|NEMO
|4,109
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|38 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,773
|Queens Landlord Accused of Trying to Scare Undo...
|50 min
|It is Complicated
|6
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|57 min
|weaponX
|314,612
|Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po...
|4 hr
|IDF fan
|1
|General lee
|9 hr
|Rustyredtail
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|BOBBY151
|137
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC