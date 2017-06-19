Will the Gowanus Canal become the Venice of Brooklyn?
The Gowanus Canal is notorious for its toxic waters, pungent fumes and glistening coal tar, but it soon may be known for a state-of-the-art park coming to its shores. Advertised as the Venice of Brooklyn and the next river Seine, the Gowanus Canal Conservancy has big plans for the 1.8-mile polluted canal, referred to by some as the dirtiest waterway in America.
