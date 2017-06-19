Will the Gowanus Canal become the Ven...

Will the Gowanus Canal become the Venice of Brooklyn?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

The Gowanus Canal is notorious for its toxic waters, pungent fumes and glistening coal tar, but it soon may be known for a state-of-the-art park coming to its shores. Advertised as the Venice of Brooklyn and the next river Seine, the Gowanus Canal Conservancy has big plans for the 1.8-mile polluted canal, referred to by some as the dirtiest waterway in America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News These are the dumbest restaurant names ever 7 hr IescapedNAM-legs 1
i need help porn star problem 16 hr oOf 1
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Jun 19 dark voice alley cat 137
News Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po... Jun 19 Louis Farrakhan 2
General lee Jun 17 Rustyredtail 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 13 BOBBY151 137
News Brooklyn pols express alarm about Puerto Rican ... Jun 13 Question 2
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,831 • Total comments across all topics: 281,935,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC