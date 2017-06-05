Wild driver fleeing police in Brookly...

Wild driver fleeing police in Brooklyn hits car, injures 4

Read more: New York Daily News

Police had just called off the short pursuit when the BMW slammed into a Nissan Rogue on Wilson St. near Schaefer St. in Bushwick - about 18 blocks from where it was first spotted. A crazed driver escaping police in Brooklyn slammed into a car carrying a woman and three children - sending all four to the hospital, officials said Wednesday.

