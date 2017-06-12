Wife of man on life support asks Broo...

Wife of man on life support asks Brooklyn Supreme Court to rescind death certificate

The wife of a Brooklyn man on life support has asked Brooklyn's Supreme Court to rescind a death certificate that she said was issued in error. New York-Presbyterian Hospital on May 31 issued a death certificate for Yechezkel Nakar, 68, several weeks after he was admitted to the hospital and suffered a stroke, the New York Post reported Sunday.

