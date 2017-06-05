What's going on Sunday?

Thursday, PUP, The Hotelier, Jeff Rosenstock, Tony Molina @ McCarren Park Jersey post-hardcore heroes Thursday returned last year, and their reunion shows have been at least as good as their initial run as a band. As if a Thursday reunion show in Brooklyn wasn't exciting enough, this lineup is stacked with raucous Canadian punks PUP, heart-on-sleeve emo band The Hotelier, cult punk lifer Jeff Rosenstock, and indie rocker Tony Molina.

