What's going on Sunday?
Thursday, PUP, The Hotelier, Jeff Rosenstock, Tony Molina @ McCarren Park Jersey post-hardcore heroes Thursday returned last year, and their reunion shows have been at least as good as their initial run as a band. As if a Thursday reunion show in Brooklyn wasn't exciting enough, this lineup is stacked with raucous Canadian punks PUP, heart-on-sleeve emo band The Hotelier, cult punk lifer Jeff Rosenstock, and indie rocker Tony Molina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is the President
|13 min
|ILAL
|141
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|20 min
|jimi-yank
|337,493
|Fox is going down (Dec '09)
|23 min
|ILAL
|7,115
|Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|ILAL
|1,457
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|22 hr
|Rocky
|136
|Brooklyn Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Musikologist
|5
|Fulton Street (Feb '09)
|Jun 8
|Barbara
|3
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 2
|Yayaya
|135
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC