What De Blasio's Land Use Agenda Means for Brooklyn Real Estate Development
Even with all the development of the last 20 years, Brooklyn, the most populous of New York City's five boroughs, now approaching 2.7 million residents, continues to attract strong interest from developers, each scouring the borough to see where value can be created. Development generates demand as new residents require new retail and amenity services and increasingly new office clusters for entrepreneurs freed from the Manhattan central business districts by technology and preferring to locate closer to where their employees live.
Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|19 hr
|Yayaya
|135
|'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil...
|19 hr
|Al Goldstein
|17
|Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06)
|May 30
|Joey b
|818
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|May 29
|Cabbage
|6
|Heroin is Hot in Hazleton, PA! (Jul '12)
|May 28
|boobookitty
|30
|Review: Brooklyn New York Interior Painting - B...
|May 26
|Carlos
|3
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|May 25
|tina anne
|172
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC