What De Blasio's Land Use Agenda Means for Brooklyn Real Estate Development

Even with all the development of the last 20 years, Brooklyn, the most populous of New York City's five boroughs, now approaching 2.7 million residents, continues to attract strong interest from developers, each scouring the borough to see where value can be created. Development generates demand as new residents require new retail and amenity services and increasingly new office clusters for entrepreneurs freed from the Manhattan central business districts by technology and preferring to locate closer to where their employees live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.