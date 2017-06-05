Twelve Bushwick gang members in turf war charged on 10 separate shootings
In a bloody turf war, twelve alleged Bushwick gang members took to the streets in 10 separate shootings and were busted in a 59-count indictment Thursday. "This indictment describes a terrifying mix of deadly force and mindless obsessions with turf," Acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.
