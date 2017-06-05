Twelve Bushwick gang members in turf ...

Twelve Bushwick gang members in turf war charged on 10 separate shootings

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

In a bloody turf war, twelve alleged Bushwick gang members took to the streets in 10 separate shootings and were busted in a 59-count indictment Thursday. "This indictment describes a terrifying mix of deadly force and mindless obsessions with turf," Acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 20 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,726
TRUMP Meets with ROMANIAN PRESIDENT ! 48 min Melvin Cone-Head 1
COLBERT ! - I Can't Wait till Tonight ! and SNL ! 51 min Melvin Cone-Head 14
Fulton Street (Feb '09) Thu Barbara 3
Did Steve Sicilia brainwash his neighbors on 20... Jun 6 Agent8546 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 2 Yayaya 135
News 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil... Jun 2 Al Goldstein 17
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,233 • Total comments across all topics: 281,632,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC