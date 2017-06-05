TV chef Anne Burrell opens 'Good Time' restaurant in Brooklyn
"We wanted the name to say exactly what it is - fun and quirky just like Phil and I are," Burrell tells the Daily News. * Spiky-haired TV chef Anne Burrell - who made a living putting amateur chefs through culinary bootcamp on the Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America" - has opened her first stand-alone restaurant in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn .
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|22 min
|Paul Yanks
|337,470
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|31 min
|FORREST
|18,038
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|46 min
|Paul Yanks
|44,928
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|48 min
|Susanm
|16,674
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|5 hr
|Rocky
|136
|Brooklyn Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Musikologist
|5
|Fulton Street (Feb '09)
|Jun 8
|Barbara
|3
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 2
|Yayaya
|135
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC