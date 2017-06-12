Tractor-trailer fatally strikes man in Brooklyn
The man, who's believed to be in his 20s, was crossing Flatlands Ave. near 79th St. in Canarsie and was mid-block when the truck slammed into him around 4 a.m., police said. Police officers who arrived at the scene discovered the man laying on the pavement with trauma to his body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|17 min
|NEMO
|4,139
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|24 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,800
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|59 min
|NYStateOfMind
|337,736
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|18,081
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|2 hr
|dark voice alley cat
|137
|Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po...
|9 hr
|Louis Farrakhan
|2
|General lee
|Sat
|Rustyredtail
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|BOBBY151
|137
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC