Tractor-trailer fatally strikes man in Brooklyn

The man, who's believed to be in his 20s, was crossing Flatlands Ave. near 79th St. in Canarsie and was mid-block when the truck slammed into him around 4 a.m., police said. Police officers who arrived at the scene discovered the man laying on the pavement with trauma to his body.

