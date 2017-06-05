Town hall political debates set for all boroughs
New Yorkers can now participate at local political debates at a series of town hall meetings beginning Monday June, 12. New Yorkers can weigh in on what issues they want candidates for city office to discuss in this year's debates at a series of town halls beginning Monday.
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|5 min
|Wall specialist
|3,935
|Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16)
|21 min
|Nayy
|195
|Where is the President
|26 min
|ILAL
|137
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|26 min
|Bongo
|63,741
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|18 hr
|Rocky
|136
|Brooklyn Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Musikologist
|5
|Fulton Street (Feb '09)
|Jun 8
|Barbara
|3
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 2
|Yayaya
|135
