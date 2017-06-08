Tipsy Brooklynites are on Team Comey
James Comey drew cheers Thursday - at least in Brooklyn - where about 60 people gathered to watch, and drink to the the former FBI director as he testified before the Senate intelligence committee . "He is good!" cheered one reveler at Building on Bond, a Boerum Hill bar/restaurant which whipped up a specialty cocktail in Comey's honor- the "Red Eye" - coffee with a shot of espresso, and vodka optional.
