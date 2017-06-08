Tipsy Brooklynites are on Team Comey

Tipsy Brooklynites are on Team Comey

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

James Comey drew cheers Thursday - at least in Brooklyn - where about 60 people gathered to watch, and drink to the the former FBI director as he testified before the Senate intelligence committee . "He is good!" cheered one reveler at Building on Bond, a Boerum Hill bar/restaurant which whipped up a specialty cocktail in Comey's honor- the "Red Eye" - coffee with a shot of espresso, and vodka optional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr YANKEES 4 LIFE 337,424
Flynn keeping quiet, except with federal invest... 1 hr Wall specialist 2
jets talk back (Dec '07) 1 hr Paul Yanks 13,965
Brooklyn Music Thread (Nov '14) 4 hr Musikologist 5
Fulton Street (Feb '09) Thu Barbara 3
Did Steve Sicilia brainwash his neighbors on 20... Jun 6 Agent8546 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 2 Yayaya 135
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,943 • Total comments across all topics: 281,641,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC