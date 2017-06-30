Time Is Running Out for Brooklyn Heights' Iconic Watchtower Sign
The days are numbered for the skyline's iconic Watchtower sign, where 15-foot-tall red letters have glowed with the time and temperature near the Brooklyn Bridge for nearly 50 years. The Jehovah's Witnesses earlier this month filed a permit application to remove the sign from the roof of 25-30 Columbia Heights, the organization's world headquarters it sold for $340 million to Kushner Companies, CIM Group and LIVWRK Holdings, the Real Deal reported.
