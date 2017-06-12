The Health Crises in Bushwick, Brookl...

The Health Crises in Bushwick, Brooklyn and the perils of secularism

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NYCReligion.info

The community and its neighbors have the largest numbers of preventable hospital admissions in Brooklyn. Every religious congregation is affected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NYCReligion.info.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 14 min NYStateOfMind 337,578
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 19 min NEMO 4,009
News Biker in critical condition after plowing into ... 42 min Santana 8
Statehood for Puerto Rico! 50 min Tony 3
News Brooklyn pols express alarm about Puerto Rican ... 14 hr Question 2
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Jun 10 Rocky 136
Brooklyn Music Thread (Nov '14) Jun 9 Musikologist 5
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 2 Yayaya 135
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,292 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC