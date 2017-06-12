The Health Crises in Bushwick, Brooklyn and the perils of secularism
The community and its neighbors have the largest numbers of preventable hospital admissions in Brooklyn. Every religious congregation is affected.
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|14 min
|NYStateOfMind
|337,578
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|19 min
|NEMO
|4,009
|Biker in critical condition after plowing into ...
|42 min
|Santana
|8
|Statehood for Puerto Rico!
|50 min
|Tony
|3
|Brooklyn pols express alarm about Puerto Rican ...
|14 hr
|Question
|2
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Jun 10
|Rocky
|136
|Brooklyn Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 9
|Musikologist
|5
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 2
|Yayaya
|135
