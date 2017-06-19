The Glass Menagerie opens Opera House theater season
Tickets are now available for six performances of The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams, the opening production of the Opera House Arts summer theater season. The performances will be staged at the Burnt Cove Church Community Center, 17 Airport Road, at 7 p.m. on June 29 and 30 and July 1, 7, 8 and 9. Weaving truth, memory, and imagination, The Glass Menagerie holds at its center the Wingfields, a St. Louis family in the midst of the Great Depression.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Island Ad-Vantages.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|42 min
|Hooplah
|45,047
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|H Lamarr
|337,858
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|NEMO
|4,219
|Pita Pan 7Ave Brags of Fundamentalist Ideals ag...
|Thu
|Pat Ed Jones
|1
|These are the dumbest restaurant names ever
|Wed
|IescapedNAM-legs
|1
|i need help porn star problem
|Wed
|oOf
|1
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Jun 19
|dark voice alley cat
|137
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|BOBBY151
|137
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC