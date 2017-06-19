The Glass Menagerie opens Opera House...

The Glass Menagerie opens Opera House theater season

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Island Ad-Vantages

Tickets are now available for six performances of The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams, the opening production of the Opera House Arts summer theater season. The performances will be staged at the Burnt Cove Church Community Center, 17 Airport Road, at 7 p.m. on June 29 and 30 and July 1, 7, 8 and 9. Weaving truth, memory, and imagination, The Glass Menagerie holds at its center the Wingfields, a St. Louis family in the midst of the Great Depression.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Island Ad-Vantages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 42 min Hooplah 45,047
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr H Lamarr 337,858
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 1 hr NEMO 4,219
Pita Pan 7Ave Brags of Fundamentalist Ideals ag... Thu Pat Ed Jones 1
News These are the dumbest restaurant names ever Wed IescapedNAM-legs 1
i need help porn star problem Wed oOf 1
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Jun 19 dark voice alley cat 137
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 13 BOBBY151 137
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,635 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC