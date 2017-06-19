The Glass Menagerie opens Opera House theater season

Tickets are now available for six performances of The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams, the opening production of the Opera House Arts summer theater season. The performances will be staged at the Burnt Cove Church Community Center, 17 Airport Road, at 7 p.m. on June 29 and 30 and July 1, 7, 8 and 9. Weaving truth, memory, and imagination, The Glass Menagerie holds at its center the Wingfields, a St. Louis family in the midst of the Great Depression.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Island Ad-Vantages.