Taser-toting man vows to kill neighbo...

Taser-toting man vows to kill neighbor outside Brooklyn mosque

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The well-known Islamic Cultural Center of New York on Third Ave. and E. 96th St. on the Upper East Side got a bomb threat letter. A Brooklyn man armed with a Taser menaced a neighbor leaving a mosque early Friday, cursing the victim's religion and vowing to kill him, police sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) 22 min Bob 189 138
Albanian men (Mar '12) 10 hr 5312abcd 13
Pita Pan 7Ave Brags of Fundamentalist Ideals ag... Thu Pat Ed Jones 1
News These are the dumbest restaurant names ever Wed IescapedNAM-legs 1
i need help porn star problem Jun 21 oOf 1
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Jun 19 dark voice alley cat 137
News Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po... Jun 19 Louis Farrakhan 2
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,844 • Total comments across all topics: 281,987,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC