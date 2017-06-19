Taser-toting man vows to kill neighbor outside Brooklyn mosque
The well-known Islamic Cultural Center of New York on Third Ave. and E. 96th St. on the Upper East Side got a bomb threat letter. A Brooklyn man armed with a Taser menaced a neighbor leaving a mosque early Friday, cursing the victim's religion and vowing to kill him, police sources said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|22 min
|Bob 189
|138
|Albanian men (Mar '12)
|10 hr
|5312abcd
|13
|Pita Pan 7Ave Brags of Fundamentalist Ideals ag...
|Thu
|Pat Ed Jones
|1
|These are the dumbest restaurant names ever
|Wed
|IescapedNAM-legs
|1
|i need help porn star problem
|Jun 21
|oOf
|1
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Jun 19
|dark voice alley cat
|137
|Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po...
|Jun 19
|Louis Farrakhan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC