Tale of the tape: Brooklyn film festivals

International filmmakers on their first or second film.Indie films that have a connection to BrooklynAmerican independent films How many films? 22 features, 100 shorts8 features, 33 shorts28 features, 9 shorts Screenings in:Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bushwick, and DumboBrooklyn Heights, Bay Ridge, and Clinton HillFort GreeneHow old is it? 20 years7 years9 yearsThis year's "Most Brooklyn" film:"Life Hack," about a Brooklyn hacker"The Search for One-Eye Jimmy," filmed in 1992 Red Hook"Golden Exits," starring Beastie Boy Adam Horowitz Fun fact: Filmmaker Chantal Ughi, who won the festival's top prize in 1999, returns this year as the star of Thai boxing documentary "Goodbye Darling, I'm Off to Fight."

