Summer vacation: Never mind the hike. Wherea s the hammock?

In this May 2, 2017, file photo, Kristiina Nurk, 34, enjoys a good book underneath the blue summer-like skies and weather as she vacations in Miami for a second day while on holiday. A new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that resting and relaxing is very or extremely important to three-fourths of Americans while on vacation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.