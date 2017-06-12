Summer nights at a Greek party in Downtown Brooklyn
Party-goers danced the night away, ate Greek food and pastries and shopped the baazar at the A. Fantis Parochial School of Sts. Constantine and Helen Cathedral's 40th annual Greek festival last week in Downtown Brooklyn.
