String Orchestra of Brooklyn celebrates 10 year anniversary with music and Open Bar
This promises to be a great event with some fantastic performances by the String Orchestra of Brooklyn. Tickets are available here .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Williamsburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|Dudley
|4,162
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|ritedownthemiddle
|63,817
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|337,790
|Whimsical tour of Muslim world at Children's Mu...
|2 hr
|Mighty righty
|3
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Mon
|dark voice alley cat
|137
|Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po...
|Mon
|Louis Farrakhan
|2
|General lee
|Jun 17
|Rustyredtail
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|BOBBY151
|137
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC