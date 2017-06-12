Staten Island students compete in Soa...

Staten Island students compete in Soap Box Derby

Staten Island students gathered to compete against each other using self-built cars at the Staten Island Student Soap Box Derby on Sunday. Approximately 30 students ranging from 7 to 14 years old competed at the Michael J. Petrides Educational Complex in Sunnyside.

