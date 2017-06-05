Squadron pans Republican bill prohibi...

Squadron pans Republican bill prohibiting NYC, state from paying for terror trials

Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

The New York state Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that, if approved by the state Assembly, could prevent the city from paying for security during terror trials, according to state Sen. Daniel Squadron . Senate Bill S2617, sponsored by Sen. Andrew J. Lanza , prohibits "the expenditure of state, local and public authority moneys relating to any civilian criminal trial of enemy combatants for acts of terrorism in any federal court in the state of New York."

