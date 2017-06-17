'Sperminator' has sired dozens of kids -- and has more on the way

A year after The Post revealed that CUNY math professor Ari Nagel had fathered 23 kids - some conceived the old-fashioned way, others involving sperm handoffs at public spots such as the Atlantic Center Target in Downtown Brooklyn - he's back. Nagel, 41, has donated his supersperm to even more women, resulting in four kids born since last Father's Day.

