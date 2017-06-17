'Sperminator' has sired dozens of kids -- and has more on the way
A year after The Post revealed that CUNY math professor Ari Nagel had fathered 23 kids - some conceived the old-fashioned way, others involving sperm handoffs at public spots such as the Atlantic Center Target in Downtown Brooklyn - he's back. Nagel, 41, has donated his supersperm to even more women, resulting in four kids born since last Father's Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,790
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Susanm
|314,645
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Vince McNeece
|1,763
|TRUMP DENIES the INTERCOURSE with COMEY !
|3 hr
|Wall specialist
|8
|Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po...
|Sat
|IDF fan
|1
|General lee
|Sat
|Rustyredtail
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|BOBBY151
|137
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC