'Sperminator' has sired dozens of kid...

'Sperminator' has sired dozens of kids -- and has more on the way

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

A year after The Post revealed that CUNY math professor Ari Nagel had fathered 23 kids - some conceived the old-fashioned way, others involving sperm handoffs at public spots such as the Atlantic Center Target in Downtown Brooklyn - he's back. Nagel, 41, has donated his supersperm to even more women, resulting in four kids born since last Father's Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 63,790
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Susanm 314,645
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 3 hr Vince McNeece 1,763
TRUMP DENIES the INTERCOURSE with COMEY ! 3 hr Wall specialist 8
News Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po... Sat IDF fan 1
General lee Sat Rustyredtail 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 13 BOBBY151 137
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Libya
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,303 • Total comments across all topics: 281,859,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC