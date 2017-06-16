Slice of soul: Eclectic combo Evolfo headlines Pizza Fest

A band that formed to play music for Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" will headline the fourth annual Pizza Fest party, at the Gutter in Williamsburg on June 22. And the seven-member garage-soul band Evolfo has kept evolving since moving from Boston to Brooklyn in 2014, according to the band's guitarist. The band has added psychedelic elements to its garage rock and soul sounds, all of which are shown off on its recently-released debut "The Last of the Acid Cowboys."

