Sign up for a crash course on Prince's "Sign 'o' the Times" album & concert film

Scholars and media personalities versed in all things Prince will be in attendance at New York University tonight to discuss the late icon's 1987 album, Sign 'o' the Times , as well as the Sign 'o' the Times concert film. The event will take place at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering in Brooklyn, New York, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET.

