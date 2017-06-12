Several arrested on various charges

Two city teens are facing a number of charges after they became physically abusive to officers according to city police. Sarenna M. Ladd, 16, and Jasmine M. Perry, 16, both of 78 Park St. were charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, second-degree harassment and second-degree obstructing governmental administration on June 7. Officers said they were called to the area of Curtis Street and Western Boulevard for a disorderly conduct and fireworks complaint.

