Sessions taking wrong approach on crime, Gonzalez charges

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' get-tough-on-crime stance could wind up backfiring, according to Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, who called new polices outlined by the country's top law enforcement official draconian. "While keeping the people of Brooklyn safe is my top priority, I also know that we are never going to incarcerate ourselves to safety and we are never going to change our communities by only putting people in prison.

