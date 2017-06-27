Seneca Club honors local community me...

Seneca Club honors local community members during annual dinner

12 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

The Seneca Club of Brooklyn hosted its 118th anniversary dinner dance on Tuesday where it honored local community members including everyone from Mayor Bill de Blasio to small-business owners at Giando on the Water in Williamsburg. "This is about recognizing the people that make Brooklyn a great community," said organizer Steve Cohn.

