Schumer demands DEA send heroin enforcement team to NY
Approximately four fatal drug overdoses took place in New York City every day in 2016. That stark statistic was cited by U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer as part of an argument he is waging to get the federal government to dispatch a specialized drug enforcement team to New York state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
