Schumer demands DEA send heroin enfor...

Schumer demands DEA send heroin enforcement team to NY

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Approximately four fatal drug overdoses took place in New York City every day in 2016. That stark statistic was cited by U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer as part of an argument he is waging to get the federal government to dispatch a specialized drug enforcement team to New York state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 28 min Princess Hey 18,083
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 29 min Princess Hey 16,717
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 54 min Guinness Drinker 4,142
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr ORLY 63,801
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) 5 hr dark voice alley cat 137
News Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po... 12 hr Louis Farrakhan 2
General lee Sat Rustyredtail 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 13 BOBBY151 137
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Kings County was issued at June 19 at 6:50PM EDT

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,797 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC