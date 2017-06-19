Remaking Downtown Brooklyn and the Williamsburg waterfront
Regina Myer played a leading role in two major developments that helped transform Brooklyn during the past 15 years: the rezonings of Downtown Brooklyn and the Williamsburg and Greenpoint waterfront, and the construction of 85-acre Brooklyn Bridge Park. Named president of the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership in September, Myer is now promoting the area's commercial development, which has just started to take off with projects including a creative office hub being built atop the Fulton Street Macy's and a former self-storage facility converted into offices.
