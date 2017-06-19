Remaking Downtown Brooklyn and the Wi...

Remaking Downtown Brooklyn and the Williamsburg waterfront

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Crain's New York Business

Regina Myer played a leading role in two major developments that helped transform Brooklyn during the past 15 years: the rezonings of Downtown Brooklyn and the Williamsburg and Greenpoint waterfront, and the construction of 85-acre Brooklyn Bridge Park. Named president of the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership in September, Myer is now promoting the area's commercial development, which has just started to take off with projects including a creative office hub being built atop the Fulton Street Macy's and a former self-storage facility converted into offices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's New York Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 13 min H Lamarr 337,825
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 14 min Hillary Lost 4,195
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 24 min Dudley 63,837
TRUMP TRAVAILS ! - Alternate News Agency ! 56 min Old Millennia Tramp 2
Pita Pan 7Ave Brags of Fundamentalist Ideals ag... 2 hr Pat Ed Jones 1
News These are the dumbest restaurant names ever 16 hr IescapedNAM-legs 1
i need help porn star problem Wed oOf 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 13 BOBBY151 137
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Cuba
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,948 • Total comments across all topics: 281,944,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC