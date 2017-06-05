Reform crowd comes away inspired by B...

Reform crowd comes away inspired by Brooklyn DA candidates

There were more than 150 people representing 14 of Brooklyn's diverse grass-roots Democratic Clubs that came together ready with questions and emotion to check which candidate is the right pick to serve the people as Brooklyn district attorney. The seven candidates sat in front of rows of filled-pews at the First Unitarian Church on Pierrepont Street in Brooklyn Heights Monday night, sandwiching in two moderators of the town hall sponsored by the Brooklyn Reform Coalition.

