Queens meet Kings: The fab ladies of 'Priscilla' get a Brooklyn makeover

The famous Australian film about drag queens trekking across the Outback will get a Brooklyn-style makeover this summer. The live musical "Priscilla Queen of the Desert," opening at the Old Stone House in Park Slope on July 6, changes the setting from 1990s Australia to modern-day America, but the difficult journey the characters take, confronting homophobic locals in small desert towns, remains the same as they traverse the bleeding-red Southwest, said the show's director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.