Prince of our hearts: Brooklyn celebrates Purple Onea s birthday
Brooklyn will celebrate the musical icon eternally known as Prince at four different events during June, his birthday month. The Purple One, born on June 7, 1958, passed away in April of 2016, but we can still honor his legacy, his music, and fabulous style by gathering together to get through this thing called life.
