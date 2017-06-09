Prince of our hearts: Brooklyn celebr...

Prince of our hearts: Brooklyn celebrates Purple Onea s birthday

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Paper

Brooklyn will celebrate the musical icon eternally known as Prince at four different events during June, his birthday month. The Purple One, born on June 7, 1958, passed away in April of 2016, but we can still honor his legacy, his music, and fabulous style by gathering together to get through this thing called life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 4 min Frank51w 191
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 18 min TMAN_Mets 44,898
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 47 min The Feed Store Boys 3,888
Did Steve Sicilia brainwash his neighbors on 20... 7 hr Agent8546 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 2 Yayaya 135
News 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil... Jun 2 Al Goldstein 17
Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06) May 30 Joey b 818
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,552 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC