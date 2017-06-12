Pour the Core fills North Brooklyn with high-end apple ciders
For the third year in a row, Pour the Core schooled Brooklyn residents and aficionados of all things apple about cider. More than 40 vendors filled Greenpoint's Brooklyn Expo Center to challenge taste buds with varieties of cider ranging from hard, fermented varieties - the consumption of which required the presence of state-issued I.D. and a designated driver - to more playful, flavored ciders.
