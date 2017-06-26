'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli defies advice to keep quiet before Brooklyn fraud trial
Even before his federal securities fraud trial began Monday, Martin Shkreli blatantly defied his attorneys' advice to lay low. The former pharmaceutical CEO, who became a pariah after raising the cost of a life-saving drug 5,000 percent, has been preening for cameras and trolling on social media, potentially complicating his defense.
