Peter Criss, Kiss' founding Catman, saying goodbye to stage

The raspy-voiced Brooklynite best known for the hit single "Beth" is playing his final U.S. show Saturday in New York. It's his way to purge the bad taste left in his mouth by a series of unhappy endings with Kiss, including the band's 2014 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where quarreling over which lineup would perform at the ceremony ended up with Kiss not playing at all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.