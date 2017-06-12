Peter Criss, Kiss' founding Catman, s...

Peter Criss, Kiss' founding Catman, saying goodbye to stage

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The raspy-voiced Brooklynite best known for the hit single "Beth" is playing his final U.S. show Saturday in New York. It's his way to purge the bad taste left in his mouth by a series of unhappy endings with Kiss, including the band's 2014 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where quarreling over which lineup would perform at the ceremony ended up with Kiss not playing at all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 8 min Jap Crap 337,713
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr jimi-yank 45,006
News Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po... 9 hr IDF fan 1
General lee 14 hr Rustyredtail 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 13 BOBBY151 137
News Brooklyn pols express alarm about Puerto Rican ... Jun 13 Question 2
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Jun 10 Rocky 136
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Kings County was issued at June 17 at 4:34PM EDT

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,848 • Total comments across all topics: 281,830,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC