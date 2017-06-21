Pedestrian Injured After Runaway Bus Rolls Down Brooklyn Street, Slams Into Church

The MTA is investigating after a runaway bus barrelled backwards down a Brooklyn street early Wednesday morning, injuring one person and damaging parked cars and a church. The agency says around 12:45 a.m. the driver of a Q58 bus failed to properly apply the brake, causing it to roll several blocks down Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick before crashing into St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

