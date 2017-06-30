Out to lunch: Bay Ridge tykes ride ferry they named a Lunchboxa

Second-graders from two Bay Ridge elementary schools set sail on June 21 on one of the city-wide ferries they named. Students from PS 170 and PS 102 cruised from the American Veterans Memorial Pier in Bay Ridge on "Lunchbox," soaking in majestic views of the city skyline to celebrate dreaming up monikers for four of the city's 13 commuter vessels.

