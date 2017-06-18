NYPD: Construction Worker Dead After ...

NYPD: Construction Worker Dead After Fall from Scaffolding in Brooklyn

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a construction worker to fall to his death in Brooklyn on Sunday. "He was on the side, someone turned him on his back, and from that I could see he was bleeding from his ears, his nose, his mouth, and gasping for breath," one witness said.

