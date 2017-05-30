NY officer dragged by car, critically injured; 2 in custody
A New York City plainclothes police officer managed to fire his service weapon even as he was being dragged by a driver in a stolen car for more than two city blocks, striking one of the occupants in the vehicle, police said today. Officer Dalsh Veve was hospitalized in critical condition after the dragging, which took place around midnight Saturday in Brooklyn.
