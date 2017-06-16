NY attorney general sues anti-abortion protesters
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a federal lawsuit against anti-abortion protesters who he claims repeatedly harass and threaten patients at an abortion clinic in Queens. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court alleges that every Saturday morning protesters have subjected incoming patients at Choices Women's Medical Center in Jamaica with a barrage of verbal abuse and threats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|14 min
|jimi-yank
|337,800
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|57 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,823
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|Ed Norton
|4,166
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Mon
|dark voice alley cat
|137
|Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po...
|Mon
|Louis Farrakhan
|2
|General lee
|Jun 17
|Rustyredtail
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|BOBBY151
|137
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC