Nursery crimes! Day care operator sentenced to 15 years for scamming, bribing city officials

Care-less: Prospect-Lefferts Gardens reisdent Owen Larman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for defrauding the city of more than $50,000. The operator of three Brooklyn day care centers was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday for scamming the New York City Administration for Children's Services out of more than $50,000 by falsifying records and bribing a city employee.

