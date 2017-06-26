North Carolina man gets 10 years for ...

North Carolina man gets 10 years for selling 33 guns in Brooklyn

Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez Monday announced that a 24-year-old man from North Carolina has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following his guilty plea last month to first-degree criminal sale of a firearm in connection with trafficking 33 firearms from his home state into Brooklyn. Acting District Attorney Gonzalez said, "Today's sentencing is further evidence of our commitment to stop illegal guns from being sold on the streets of Brooklyn.

