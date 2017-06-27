New pastor chosen for St. Charles Borromeo Church
The Rev. William G. Smith will preside at a memorial Mass at noon Wednesday, June 28 at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn Heights, in memory of the late Charles Diviney.
