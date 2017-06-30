Need for speed: P’Slope Cub Scout named second-fastest NYC racer at world pinewood derby ch...
Speed Slope: Park Slope Boy Scout Nory Pena, 9, was named second-fastest kid in New York City at the World Pinewood Derby Championship on June 24. A Park Slope Cub Scout bested dozens of would-be champs to win the title of second-fastest racer in New York City at the World Championship Pinewood Derby on June 24, and while the speedster is only 9-years-old, his success was all about experience, according to his one-man pit crew. "This was our fourth year doing it together and each year we were able to add a little more speed to the car," said Alan Redfern, the grandfather of Nory Pena, a Webelos-rank scout.
