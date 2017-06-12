MVP students, parents rally at Brooklyn Diocese offices
Students and parents from Middle Village Preparatory Charter School brought their anger directly to the Brooklyn Diocese last Wednesday to demand they drop a lawsuit that could force the school's closure. More than 100 people boarded three charter buses, which dropped them off across the street from the diocese's headquarters near Prospect Park.
