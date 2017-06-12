MVP students, parents rally at Brookl...

MVP students, parents rally at Brooklyn Diocese offices

Read more: Jackson Heights News

Students and parents from Middle Village Preparatory Charter School brought their anger directly to the Brooklyn Diocese last Wednesday to demand they drop a lawsuit that could force the school's closure. More than 100 people boarded three charter buses, which dropped them off across the street from the diocese's headquarters near Prospect Park.

