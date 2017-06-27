Music Royalties and Rights Auctioning Comes to Brooklyn for Investors & Indie Musicians
The Intellectual-Stock Exchange acquired the rights to auction over 52 albums and 205 singles to private investors, on behalf of independent musicians in NYC. The I-SE has said that for every big name artist in the music industry, there are hundreds of thousands of indie artists who's music is just as good" BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- What is the Intellectual-Stock Exchange ? It is a digital marketplace where up-and-coming and independent musicians can find investors who are interested in acquiring or licensing music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rand paul for president
|20 hr
|rand paul for pre...
|1
|These are the dumbest restaurant names ever
|Mon
|tester
|4
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 24
|Bob 189
|138
|Albanian men (Mar '12)
|Jun 23
|5312abcd
|13
|Pita Pan 7Ave Brags of Fundamentalist Ideals ag...
|Jun 22
|Pat Ed Jones
|1
|i need help porn star problem
|Jun 21
|oOf
|1
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Jun 19
|dark voice alley cat
|137
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC