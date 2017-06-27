Music Royalties and Rights Auctioning Comes to Brooklyn for Investors & Indie Musicians

The Intellectual-Stock Exchange acquired the rights to auction over 52 albums and 205 singles to private investors, on behalf of independent musicians in NYC. The I-SE has said that for every big name artist in the music industry, there are hundreds of thousands of indie artists who's music is just as good" BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- What is the Intellectual-Stock Exchange ? It is a digital marketplace where up-and-coming and independent musicians can find investors who are interested in acquiring or licensing music.

