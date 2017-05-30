Music Fans Set to Stream Into North Brooklyn For Northside Festival

North Brooklyn venues will open their doors to hundreds of thousands of revelers next week as part of the ninth annual Northside Festival , a music and tech festival featuring 300 bands and 150 speakers at 30 locations across Greenpoint, Williamsburg and Bushwick. Beyond the main stage, discover emerging artists and homegrown Brooklyn talent, while peering into some of the neighborhood's hippest venues like Brooklyn Bowl, National Sawdust, the Knitting Factory, Main Drag, Matchless and many more.

